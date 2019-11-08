Sierra Leone: TED fellow Sengeh gets ministerial post

Musician and TED Senior Fellow, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh has been appointed as head of Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE).

He is currently the Chief Innovation Officer at the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI).

The directorate on Friday announced in a statement that Dr. Moinina David Sengeh was appointed to serve as a minister by President Julius Maada Bio.

Dr. Sengeh will serve as Chief Innovation Officer and Minister of MBSSE concurrently, the statement added.

It said “Dr. Sengeh, as Minister, and Chief Innovation Officer will continue to provide technical leadership and stewardship to DSTI.

His appointment strengthens the already great existing working relationship between MBSSE and DSTI as the two institutions innovate to put quality into education.”

DSTI noted that it would continue it’s work to “support MDAs with technology and data for decision making as the Government aspires to make Sierra Leone into an innovation hub.

The statement said “DSTI remains ever committed to its mission to use science, and technology to support the effective and efficient delivery of Sierra Leone’s national development plan.

We would like to use this opportunity to encourage citizens to continue to SMS to *468# (*GOV#) to find and locate services nearest to them.”

The directorate also said its “team of data scientists, policy analysts, and technology enthusiasts will continue their work on the education datahub (http://education.dsti.gov.sl), the GIS portal (www.gis.dsti.gov.sl), the USSD project (*468#), and digital governance.”

Source: Africafeeds.com