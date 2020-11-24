Sierra Leone: Ex-president questioned after ‘arrest threat’

– Advertisement –





The former Sierra Leone leader, Ernest Bai Koroma was questioned on Monday in a secure location after his lawyers expressed safety concerns last week.

Sierra Leone anti-corruption commission had said it was considering issuing an arrest warrant against Ernest Bai Koroma.

Koroma failed to comply with summons from the commission which is investigating him for corruption under his regime.

The commission wanted to quiz Mr Koroma following an inquiry which concluded that corruption during his presidency brought the country to the brink of economic collapse.

But his lawyers said it hadn’t been safe for him to travel from his home in the north to the capital Freetown.

Mr Koroma on Monday was questioned over corruption and money laundering allegations during his term in office. He has in the past denied any wrongdoing.

The country’s anti-corruption body said the interview with the former president was conducted well and will continue at a later date agreed with his lawyers.

After the questioning, Mr Koroma shared pictures of him and his supporters on Twitter.

Thank you for your strong support, Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 #ebklegacy pic.twitter.com/7RUToJnMAh — Ernest Bai Koroma (@ebklegacy) November 23, 2020

Mr Koroma and several officials that served in his government have been barred from leaving the country.

The government has now ordered Mr. Koroma and more than 100 people indicted to pay back stolen money, forfeit their houses, or face further investigations.

The commission identified 111 individuals including businessmen and politicians for carrying act corrupt acts.

Sierra Leone witnessed a brutal, diamond-fuelled civil war in the 1990s and the new president has been on a mission to fix the West African country’s economy, still recovering from the war and recent Ebola epidemic.

Source: Africafeeds.com