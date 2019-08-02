Sierra Leone: Deaths recorded as heavy rain causes damage

Parts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown have been damaged by floods caused by heavy rain.

Some areas have been completely over run by water with many property washed away by flood waters.

At least five people are reported to have been killed by the floods.

Many residents have reported of being trapped in their cars. Even the country’s main port has not been spared.

Freight containers at the port have also been washed away by flood waters.

But those worst hit are residents in informal settlements in parts of the capital.

Some government agencies have been forced to shut down due to the rain and accompanied flood waters.

The Director General regrets to announce to the General Public that all operations in the NASSIT West- West Sub Office has been temporarily suspended. This is as a result of heavy downpour of rain that has caused massive flooding in the office. We regret any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/pSBLm2Jq5y — NASSIT – Sierra Leone (@NassitL) August 2, 2019

There are already efforts ongoing to assist those worst hit by the rain and flooding.

There are fears the heavy rain and flood waters could trigger another major deadly landslide.

In 2017 a similar heavy rain accompanied by flooding led to a landslide that killed at least 300 people and destroyed hundreds of houses and buildings.

Devastation all around

On social media, some residents have been sharing pictures and video showing the extent of damage.

HAPPENING NOW.. Devastating flood in the CBD of Freetown, Sierra Leone… pic.twitter.com/QoIWYjsKJR — TENKI (@tenkiausl) August 2, 2019

HAPPENING NOW..Devastating flood in Freetown, Sierra Leone killing people… Please Help victims – https://t.co/J8N2XV2vTA pic.twitter.com/QqZdbyj337 — TENKI (@tenkiausl) August 2, 2019

Some groups have already signaled their intentions to help those affected by the flood waters.

The Catholic Relief group said “Heavy rains are causing flooding in Freetown, the capital of #SierraLeone. We’re watching the situation closely, ready to assist if needed.”

Heavy rains are causing flooding in Freetown, the capital of #SierraLeone. We’re watching the situation closely, ready to assist if needed. Photos courtesy of the Freetown Disaster Management Committee. pic.twitter.com/av1sk1FTjp — Catholic Relief (@CatholicRelief) August 2, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com