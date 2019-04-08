Shoes made in Congo [This is Culture]

A move to promote locally made shoes in the Republic of Congo.

The third edition of the Koyekola fashion festival was held in the commercial city Pointe Noire to highlight the need to use local brands.

The festival which was organized by a cultural promoter, Ivana Armand, brought together ten local shoemakers to produce made in Congo shoes.

We have to defend the causes of Africa, because today we are practically a hundred years behind Europe, so we have to go back that up.

Our Cedric Sehossolo attended the 2-day event and highlights what he witnessed on Monday’s edition of ‘This is Culture’ on The Morning Call.