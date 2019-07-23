SFAN’s SEWAfrica event gives hope to young Africans

Hundreds of young Africans have gathered in Accra for the first-ever Student Entrepreneurship Week Pan-Africa SEWAfrica event in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The participants are beaming with hope for the future as they continue to engage with potential investors.

The event opened on Monday at the Ecobank Head Office in Accra.

It is being put together by the Stars From All Nations (SFAN), with the support from Ecobank Ghana.

Day 2 of #SEWAfrica = expectations exceeded on EVERY count!! Thank you @akua_nm, @babs_ofori, @EcobankGhanaLtd & all our trainers, coaches + everyone that supported to make this happen!! One more day to go & it can only get better💫#SFAN #Africa #Youth pic.twitter.com/ngjve6BcsW — SFAN (@sfanonline) July 23, 2019

Budding entrepreneurs attended insightful sessions to understand how best to build sustainable businesses.

Some of the entrepreneurs at the even have been pitching their business ideas hoping for the needed exposure and support.

Many have also been establishing new networks they hope will help provide funding sources for their start-up businesses.

Partners like Ingressive Capital and QI Holdings are together investing over $110,000 to offer funding opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

[embedded content]