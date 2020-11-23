Seun Kuti: ‘Nigeria has even failed the unborn’

Nigeria’s most famous musician and political activist Fela Anikupalo Kuti’s music confronted major social and political issues and today he is still regarded as a powerful revolutionary icon.

His son Seun Kuti is continuing his legacy, speaking out about issues challenging modern Nigeria like the #EndSARS protests which have rocked the country in recent weeks and relaunching his father’s political party, the Movement of the People.

Sourced From Nigerian Music