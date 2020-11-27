What: Series of Webinars – 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Who: African Development Bank – Mozambique Country Office When: From 30 November to 8 December Where: Virtual sessions from Maputo, Mozambique

This year, the 16 Days of Activism campaign will take the form of a series of reflections around gender-based violence (GBV), in a year in which all communities have felt the devastating health and socio-economics impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the world retreated inside homes due to the lockdown measures, reports showed an alarming increase in the already existing pandemic of violence against women.

The African Development Bank will be hosting a series of initiatives to mark the 16 Days campaign around Africa, under this year’s theme “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” to support women and girls who have experienced GBV.

The Bank’s country office in Mozambique is organizing a series of webinars bringing together academics, civil society representatives and other stakeholders to raise awareness among young people about sexual and productive rights and efforts to end violence against women and girls.

The series of three webinars seeks to address GBV challenges through focused discussions around the following themes:

The sessions will be held in Portuguese with translation to English available. Please join us!

African Development Bank Group