Schools suspended in Sudan after soldiers killed students

Schools have been suspended in Sudan following outrage among students after the murder of five of their colleagues on Monday.

Sudan’s authorities ordered all schools nationwide to suspend classes indefinitely as protests and agitations emerge among students.

The military council’s directive noted that doors of schools should remain closed on Wednesday, the state news agency said.

“Orders have been given to governors of all states to shut kindergartens, primary and high schools from tomorrow (Wednesday) until further notice,” the official Suna news agency reported.

The order for the closure of the schools was given on Tuesday, a day after the killings.

During Monday’s chaos and shootings, dozens were also injured when soldiers opened fire on a protest in al-Obeid.

Agitations from protesters were over fuel and bread shortages. The opposition blamed the military for the deaths.

Already similar killings of protesters in June is yet to have a closure.

Sudan’s military leadership on Saturday revealed that eight senior military officers will face charges over that deadly crackdown.

These soldiers are to be charged with crimes against humanity for their roles in the death of some protesters on June 3.

The protesters were demanding a civilian regime after the toppling of long time leader, Omar al-Bashir.

