Saleva Africa Tours Ltd

Village Reporter , , ,

Saleva Africa Tours Ltd is a family run business since 2005. Our team of professionally trained and qualified staff is fully committed to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction. Being a relatively small organization we care about your safari experience and you are not just a file number for us but a person willing to put all your trust in us and spending your hard earned money on a holiday in Africa. We appreciate this trust you have in us and hence will do our best to fulfill our promise to you.

