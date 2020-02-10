Sadat: Papa Dennis wasn’t kicked out of record label

By THOMAS MATIKO

Speculation has been rife about what led gospel artist Papa Dennis to commit suicide, with some blaming his downfall and tribulations on being kicked out of Maliza Umaskini, a record label owned by business mogul Sadat Muhindi.

It is said with Papa out of Maliza Umaskini, he couldn’t keep up with the life of opulence he once enjoyed and as such fell into depression as his financial problems hit hard.

Sadat refuted the claims, clarifying that the only reason Papa Dennis left was that his contract had expired.

HUMBLE AND AMAZING

“Papa Dennis was a humble and amazing boy throughout the time we worked together. His contract with Maliza Umaskini was officially signed in 2013 and ran up to March 2019, exactly five years so he was not kicked out as it is being claimed. We sat down discussed and agreed it was time for him to go and further his career having nurtured him from the time he was an upcoming to an established artiste. We did this to offer a platform for other upcoming artistes,” Sadat explained.

Papa Dennis worked with top musicians including Chidma, Mr Flavour, Kored Bello from Nigeria, Ray C just among others in his time at Maliza Umaskini .

