Sacked Zimbabwe doctors reject deal to return to work

The Union that represents Zimbabwe state doctors has rejected a deal that would have seen hundreds of doctors sacked recently return to work.

The doctors on Friday rejected an offer from the government to get them back to work.

In September, over one thousand of state doctors went on strike. When they refused to call off their strike, the government decided to sack them in November.

The doctors have been on strike for months demanding better working conditions as some earn as low as $100 a month.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) revealed that the last wage offer by the government was for doctors to earn a total package, including allowances, of $240 per month.

“Sadly, the moratorium has come without a new offer on the table having been communicated to us,” ZHDA said, explaining its rejection of the offer.

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa had alleged that external forces were behind the industrial action by the doctors.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing an economic crisis and could struggle to pay more for the doctors to return to work.

But the doctors have described the conditions under which they work as deadly and have refused to compromise.

