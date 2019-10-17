SA man who raped a girl in restaurant toilet jailed for life

A 21 year old young man who raped a seven year old girl in a toilet in South Africa last year has been jailed for life.

Nicholas Ninow was convicted of rape in September this year but his sentencing is now being delivered.

According to police he followed the girl into the female toilet of a popular Pretoria restaurant, then pulled her into the men’s washroom and raped her.

During his trial Ninow pleaded guilty and explained that he had gone into the toilet to take drugs when he saw the girl.

He claimed to have acted on impulse but his plea was rejected by the Judge.

When the judge announced the sentence, there was a thunderous applause at the Pretoria High Court.

He will also serve a further 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and drug abuse.

Judge Mosopa who sat on the case said Ninow showed no remorse for his actions.

In another move to secure a lenient sentence, Ninow detailed his history of drug use and apologised to his victim and her family.

On Wednesday in court he read out a poem he wrote for his seven-year-old victim. His name has also been entered into the register of sexual offenders in South Africa.

That move means the convicted rapist cannot be allowed to work in any environment that involves children in the future.

South Africans react

South Africans have been reacting to the news on social media.

Nicholas Ninow sentenced to life 🙏🏾 The victims life will never be the same #DrosRape — Kemi (@Kemi_kts) October 17, 2019

Nicholas Ninow does not deserve a life sentence. He deserves so much worse. He did not only ruin a little girl’s life, he ruined the lives of her parents and loved ones too. He is sick, vile and immoral.#DrosRapist #DrosRape — Henning Lubbe 🇿🇦 (@henning_jlubbe) October 17, 2019

25 years in Jail for Raping a 7 year old Child, I’m disappointed at our justice system, it’s a shame #DrosRape — BP Zulu🇿🇦 (@ZuluBongaSA) October 17, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com