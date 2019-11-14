SA artists petition Minister to stop Burna Boy from SA concert

South African musicians have refused to perform alongside Burna Boy after threatening rapper AKA over his xenophobic comments months ago.

Burna Boy has been a major topic in the SA entertainment industry this past year.

This is mainly because of the rather controversial comments he made after the xenophobic incidents that occurred in the country this year.

South African artists don’t want to share a stage with Nigerian singer Burna Boy at the “Africans Unite” concert. The Tshwane Entertainment Collective has written to the Arts and Culture Minister to object his inclusion. Katlego Malatji explains. pic.twitter.com/oPAHWYLU25 — eNCA (@eNCA) November 13, 2019

The Afro-beats star even went as far as threatening his early collaborator AKA, saying he should have security the next time they met.

Burna Boy swore never to step foot in South Africa ever again but then backtracked on his comments by accepting to perform at the ‘Africans Unite’ concert being held in Pretoria.

It appears as though this may not happen although no official statements have been made yet.

Apparently, some other artists booked for the event are refusing to perform at the concert alongside Burna because of his threats towards AKA.

One of the representatives of the Tshwane Entertainment Collective spoke on ENCA where he revealed that some artists do not want to perform alongside Burna Boy because of the threats he made towards AKA.