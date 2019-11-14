You are here
SA Airways cancels weekend flights over workers’ strike

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all domestic and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The cancellation is taking place due to a planned workers’ strike this weekend.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa on Wednesday said that the airline staff will go on strike starting on Friday.

The workers are protesting against the plan by SAA to cut more than 900 jobs in order to curb losses.

The airline in a statement apologised to its customers and asked them not to travel to the airports unless they rebook and are issued with a new travel plans.

The airline has clarified that: “Flights operated on partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and all codeshare partners, will not be affected.”

The airline said while outbound flights from South Africa have been cancelled, certain flights will operate from selected outstations on Friday back to SAA’s base, OR Tambo International Airport.

Flights operated on partner airlines SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and all codeshare partners, including flights operated by its Star Alliance partner airlines will operate as normal.

