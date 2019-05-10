S.Africa’s ANC leads with 57.38% of vote after 90% of votes counted

The African National Congress (ANC) held a commanding lead on Friday in South Africa’s parliamentary election with 90% of the voting districts counted, according to the electoral commission’s website.

The ANC led with 57.38% of the vote counted so far, while the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 21.01% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had garnered 10.33%.

The African National Congress is headed for victory in South Africa’s election , although the party was on course for its worst performance since it took power 25 years ago.

ANC officials acknowledged the decline in support for the party since the last election in 2014, when it won 62% of the vote, but said the results were still strong enough.

“People have shown they are willing to forgive the ANC,” said Ronald Lamola, a member of the ANC’s top governing body. “We are looking at a clear mandate for our policies.”

Many of those voting on Wednesday for a new parliament and nine provincial legislatures had said they were frustrated by rampant corruption, high unemployment and racial inequalities that persist a generation after the end of white minority rule.

Nelson Mandela’s former liberation party had not won less than a 60% share of the vote since it swept to power in South Africa’s first all-race election in 1994.