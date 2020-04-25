S. African treatment centre intensify battle against COVID-19

In South Africa, provision has been made at a treatment centre for those infected by the coronavirus.

At a visit to a COVID-19 treatment centre in Johannesburg Friday, president Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the level of preparedness.

“The country now needs to get very well prepared, because we are going to be reaching a peak somewhere later in August and in September, where we will need lots of hospital beds”, he said.

On Thursday, he announced the start to ease national lockdown measures from May 1. In Soweto, residents stood in long queues waiting to enter a supermarket on Friday.

“It (national lockdown) has affected me because I haven’t been going to work for quite some time. But as soon as we get instructions if we are going to go back to work and what so ever. Other than that I’m just waiting to go back to work and live my normal life again”, Zweli Malinga, a Soweto resident said.

South Africa has so far reported 3,953 virus cases and 75 fatalities, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.