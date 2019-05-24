Rwanda rebel leader ‘Sankara’ plead guilty to terrorism charges [Morning Call]

In Rwanda, the captured spokesperson for the rebel group the National Liberation Front (FLN) -Callixte Nsabimana popularly known as “Sankara” – has admitted to terrorism charges.

He made the admission before a court in Kigali on Thursday.

Sankara was arrested last month in Comoros and was secretly handed to Rwandan authorities.

His charges include starting an illegal militia and co-operating with foreign states in an attempt to topple the Rwandan government.