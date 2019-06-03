You are here
Russian troops to join U.N. force in Central African Republic soon: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will in the near future send 30 military personnel to Central African Republic where they will form part of a United Nations mission to help stabilise the country, Interfax news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in April on the despatch of the military contingent.

