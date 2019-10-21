Russia accuses West of exploiting Africa, offers unconditional help

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of exploiting Africa as he offers an alternative arm of help without political conditions.

Putin will be hosting a two day summit with African leaders this week.

The Kremlin said it expects 47 African leaders at Sochi for the Oct. 23-24 event.

This will be first Russia-Africa summit as Russia joins other super powers to push their influence in Africa.

“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin said in an interview with TASS news agency.

His comments on Monday did not provide details of which Western country is exploiting and blackmailing Africa though.

But he said such countries are “using such methods to try to return lost influence and dominance in their former colonies in a new guise and rushing to pump out maximum profits and to exploit the continent.”

Russia has for years been building up its military cooperation with African countries signing on more than 30 African countries so far.

It is also supporting some African countries in the area of nuclear energy initiatives.

Rwanda is one of those African countries deepening relations with Russia.

Source: Africafeeds.com