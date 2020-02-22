Rude Boy on new single ‘Take it’, social media giveaways and music

Taking a break

After Christmas 2019, I thought that was it and I could rest but I’ve been to 4 countries this year. One of them was Uganda. One thing about these African countries is that you can’t plan it because they have so many festivals but I try not to overwork myself so I do two a month. Sometimes you could have a show in South Africa and have to go all the way to East Africa. It’s quite intense

On following music trends

Trust me that’s why some people fail because they follow trends. Today’s new generation deal with 2 beats while I deal with 4 beats. To follow the 2 beats is not just me. f I cannot sing or go with the rhythm, I don’t touch it. I’m doing music to connect with people and make sure to connect with the situation happening. I can’t do short songs because I need to pass the message. I love songs that grow on people. It took ‘Reason on me’ a while but it is doing so well outside Nigeria.

On ‘Reason with me’ and ‘audio money’

‘Reason with me’ was when guys were complaining that women are expensive. And so I said, If you have a woman that can reason with you and you’ll be fine. You tell her how much you have and she can manage it rather than spending it. For ‘audio money’, someone had to speak the truth and now, all those giveaway people have run away. People work and feel like they don’t have anything. I’m still coming for all those motivational speakers. You see celebrities doing giveaways but their family is in trouble with house rent or some other bill. I think it’s ridiculous.

On giving and giveaways

When we gave OJB 5 million naira we had initially kept it secret till we realized that more funds were needed and we had to publicize the need and our own contribution to it. I’ve never given a giveaway because I have fans. If you need to give stuff away it’s because your music isn’t sweet. Listen to my music and love me. That’s my philosophy. If I want to help, I help with a clean heart. What is the help? Doing something with a clean heart and it won’t touch me because I have to give.

The concept for my videos

Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye has the concept for my videos we work together but he’s the powerhouse. I give him my idea and he sits down with the director of photography to bring it to life. When I finished writing audio money, I got a Shatta Bandle saying he would like to work with me and Jude said I could work with him as he’s the king of audio money.

Stand on International record deals

I didn’t say international deals are bad. There’s something called a partnership. These ones who signed why do they run out and say they’re not doing again? The moment you sign, if you’re good they’ll direct you to where you don’t understand. They will change your sound. The way we write music and work in the studio is different from foreigners.

We have the good guys which we call the ‘vibers’, and you all are just vibing and making music but there it is so regimented with people telling you what and how to do your music. They’ll keep you for months so you can get involved with their music. They know you’re afro and they’re trying to work with your numbers but by the time they’re done with you, you would have lost the international scene you’re trying to reach and your solid Nigerian fan base. Do you know how we’ve fought to take afro beats to the world? Why should we kill it now?

On Album release and the single ‘Take it’

My album is coming out this year, hopefully, the middle of the year. ‘Take it’ is to console the ladies angry with me for ‘reason with me’. But the truth is for you to take it, you need to reason with him.