The Royal Mara is located in the Mara North Conservancy which is the richest and most varied wildlife section of the Masai Mara wildlife ecosystem. Join us and play witness to the spectacle of the annual Great Migration, One of the New Seven Wonders of the world, a vision beyond belief. Watch over two million wildebeest and zebra brave the waters of the Mara River – and her gauntlet of crocodiles

