Road-rail bridge between Brazzaville and Kinshasa

Work on the bridge linking the cities of Kinshasa in the DRC and Brazzaville in Congo will begin in 2020.

Work on the road-rail bridge linking the cities of Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo will start in August 2020.

The sub-regional integration project,at a total of US$ 550 million, will be partially financed by the African Development Bank at the tune of US$ 210 million.

To better understand the economic stakes of this multi-year project, we spoke to Leon MAYEKO, an economist and professor at the Marien Ngouabi University in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.