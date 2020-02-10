Rio 2016 winners Brazil qualify for Tokyo 2020

Brazil beat Argentina 3-0 to seal qualification to Tokyo 2020

La Albiceleste had already qualified three days ago

Uruguay and Colombia bow out

Rio 2016 winners Brazil will have the chance to defend their gold medal at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 after sealing qualification with a 3-0 win over Argentina on the final matchday of South America’s qualification tournament.

Argentina had already sealed their place at Tokyo 2020 three days earlier and finished in first place in the region’s qualifiers after defeating Uruguay 3-2 and Colombia 2-1 in the first two matchdays of the final round.

Paulinho and Matheus Cunha (2) scored the goals for Brazil on the evening, which was enough to book their ticket to Tokyo despite Uruguay’s 3-1 win over Colombia earlier in the day.

Tokyo 2020 will be Brazil’s 14th participation at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament. They have won one gold medal, three silver medals and two bronze medals in their history.