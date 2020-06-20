“Revolution Now!” “Save Our Lives Now” By Adeola Soetan

Yeye people, the Abobaku orchestra in concert with the league of lousy “do nothing Nigerians” foolishly endorsed the midnight arrest and detention of Omoyele Sowore.

They senselessly barked: “Sowore should not have mentioned the word “Revolution” in their veiled conspiracy to defend Muhammadu Buhari’s regime tyranny and intolerance of peaceful protest. We warned them then that the gangster style of arrest of Sowore and Mandate, the violent approach of security agents to disperse Revolution Now peaceful protesters and the police brutality of 70-year-old Iya Onifufu in Osogbo was a sign of government tyranny and police brutality.

Sharif, leader of Save Our Lives peaceful protesters in Katsina protesting against free killings by bandits was arrested but now released.







I was even informed that the lead protester is a “government boy” who had been used in the past to disrupt protests and beat up protesters. Now he has become victim of the tyranny he helped to consolidate and he would have known by now that bandits and Boko Haram don’t spare Abobaku. It’s a matter of time before everyone become victims of bad governance and tyranny.

Did you watch the insensitive and insolent pot-bellied state Police Commissioner talking down on protesters instead of apologising for the failure of government and security agencies to protect lives and property which is the primary duty of government? Coming at a period when many police squads in the US were kneeling down and apologising to their citizens, particularly black, for the public execution of George Floyd by one of them showed that Nigerian lives do not matter even in Katsina, the President’s state.

In actual fact, did Nigerian lives really matter under this government or its predecessors? I doubt. Have you ever seen or heard government — local, state or federal naming the casualties of bandits or Boko Haram attacks? Nigerians are mere Numbers!

*Release protesters and compensate all victims now!