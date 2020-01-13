You are here
Remove the dirt in your ears to enjoy my song – ‘Atta Adwoa’ singer [Video]

Village Reporter
Bosom Pyung, the man who has become an instant internet sensation overnight has described those claiming that he lacks talent for music after his “Atta Adwoa” song went viral as rather having issues with their ears.

The “Traditional Trap” musician who is a graduate from the University of Ghana, Legon has described such critics as having dirt in their ears.

Bosom Pyung came to light when rapper Sarkodie posted his video on Instagram, lauding him for his creative piece.

He has since become famous for his new Atta Adwoa music video that has since sparked a social media challenge.

He has used his instant rise to fame to call for support for underground artistes, saying giving emerging artistes the chance would prevent Nigerians from dominating Ghana’s music space.

