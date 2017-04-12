How To Remain Bosom Friends With The Law!

However minor, severe or abominable, almost everybody commits crime!

The adorable part is, not everybody gets caught! Likewise, not everyone who gets caught, gets convicted.

The law is a shrewd old busy woman who’s got her hands full everyday, so she bothers very little about the truth. The ‘truth’ according to her job description, is the assembling of “factual evidence” which although may be crafted in falsehood, can also be proven beyond all reasonable doubt!

Doesn’t it feel a bit awkward, how one could be innocent but extremely guilty at the same time? Those sincere teary eyes of innocence, won’t do any good in front of a jury (if your savings for the ‘rainy day’ cannot afford quality legal counsel) when you’re caught at the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong people!

Isn’t it pleasing and quite amusing, to watch notable law offenders (famous for crimes they hold enviable expertise in) roam wild and free, for lack of evidence required in granting them long sabbaticals in jail?

Are such individuals criminals? I’d say yes. In the “eyes of the law?” Absolutely not!

The law isn’t as squeaky clean as we presume it to be. So, if we’re looking to find true elements of fairness and equality, perhaps we missed the bus and it isn’t coming back!

There are more ‘innocent’ criminals roaming free, than there are, doing time in jail. Well, of course “everyone is innocent in the eyes of the law, until proven guilty” (either through authentic or falsified evidence).

What do you believe would be the fate of an accused person, who cannot hire an attorney and the same state leading his or her prosecution, generously volunteers to provide one?

Are they ensuring such individual gets “fair trial” because they really care? Are they that romantic? Your guess is as good as mine!

Innocence is usually a hard experiment to prove, but arguing in court with deep pockets and a clever attorney, is surely a good way to start!

Bio: Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian creative writer, poet and social reformer. He’s very passionate about social reformation and political development. He’s most notable for his unconventional opinions on issues that cut across religion, sports, social lifestyle and politics.

