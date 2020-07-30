RELIVE: The 1966 Final – as you’ve never seen it before

Iconic Final premiered on FIFA’s YouTube Channel

Broadcast featured interviews with former stars

It also featured previously unseen footage from Wembley Stadium

On its 54th anniversary, England’s dramatic 1966 FIFA World Cup Final win over West Germany was broadcasted in full on the FIFA YouTube Channel on Thursday 30 July.

Fans across the world can watch the whole match in the company of England’s hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst, presenter Gabby Logan and ex-England player and manager Glenn Hoddle. The team were joined by other football stars including Alex Scott, Jurgen Klinsmann and Roy Hodgson.

The build-up before the match showed England’s route to Wembley and saw Gabby Logan interviewing Sir Geoff Hurst – the only man to have scored a FIFA World Cup Final hat trick – about tactics, nerves and how it felt to walk out onto the pitch on that special day.

Final Replay ’66 was produced by Final Replay and Whisper during lockdown in the UK. FIFA, granted the rights to the original game footage, for this first-of-its-kind global viewing event.

Viewers of the match on FIFA’s YouTube Channel will see previously un-broadcast dramatic colour footage, and be able to re-live the game as if they had been at Wembley on the afternoon of the Final.

With historic commentary, expert football analysis and chat, Final Replay ’66 also includes footage of Muhammad Ali arriving with his entourage to enjoy the game, The Queen greeting the teams ahead of kick-off and Captain Bobby Moore’s celebrations after England’s famous win.

The original broadcast of Final Replay ’66 raised over £500k for the National Emergencies Trust’s Coronavirus Appeal when it aired on Channel 4 on 7 June 2020. It reached 2.8m people in total across the UK, with an average audience of 1m and a peak audience of 1.4m viewers.