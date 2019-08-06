Reekado Banks Reveals Dates For His First Solo U.S TourGuardian Life — – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian pop star, Reekado Banks has hit the road for a month-long outing in the United States dubbed The Reekado Banks US Tour.

The tour which began on the 3rd of August in Minneapolis will see the singer play live concerts and private gigs in several cities across the states including, Atlanta, Seattle and Charlotte.

The Reekado Banks US Tour comes ahead of his sophomore album which he confirms will be announced in the coming weeks.

The soon-to-come album will be a follow up to his 2016 SPOTLIGHT project that was released to a wide acclaim. The album landed on the 10th spot of Billboard’s World Albums Chart making him one of the few contemporary African artistes to have done so.

See ongoing tour dates below:

August 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

August 9 – Seattle, WA – Kings Hall

August 10 – Charlotte, NC – Bakadi Lounge

August 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Palace

August 24 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft / Center Stage

August 31 – Indianapolis, IN – Club Kalakutah