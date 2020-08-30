You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Record label boss Ubi Franklin celebrates daughter at 5

Village Reporter ,

Record label boss and businessman, Ubi Franklin, has taken to his social media page to celebrate his daughter, Zaneta, who turned five on August 30.

While sharing the photos, the proud father expressed his love for his daughter with some heartfelt words.

He wrote: “My First. My Daughter. Happy Birthday Baby Zee.

“Dear Zaneta

“Happy birthday to you, world’s most beautiful princess who turns amazing 5 today! May your sweetheart be occupied to the brim with all the happiness in the world. We love you endlessly. Happy Birthday Baby.”

Recall that Ubi unveiled his daughter in 2017, a few months after his marriage to actress Lillian Esoro crashed.

Follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email