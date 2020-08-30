Record label boss Ubi Franklin celebrates daughter at 5

Record label boss and businessman, Ubi Franklin, has taken to his social media page to celebrate his daughter, Zaneta, who turned five on August 30.

While sharing the photos, the proud father expressed his love for his daughter with some heartfelt words.

He wrote: “My First. My Daughter. Happy Birthday Baby Zee.

“Dear Zaneta

“Happy birthday to you, world’s most beautiful princess who turns amazing 5 today! May your sweetheart be occupied to the brim with all the happiness in the world. We love you endlessly. Happy Birthday Baby.”

Recall that Ubi unveiled his daughter in 2017, a few months after his marriage to actress Lillian Esoro crashed.