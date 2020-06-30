You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Record label boss Kashy arrested for alleged internet fraud

Village Reporter ,

<!– Kashy –>

Kashy

Operatives of EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label with singer Barry Jhay as one of its signees, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos.

His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank, and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.

Follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email