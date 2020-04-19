Rapper, The Game Loses Record Label To His Sexual Assault Accuser

American rapper, The Game has his record label including royalties from his last album “Born 2 Rap” in a $7 million sexual assault case.

Recall in 2015, Priscilla Rainey, a former reality dating show contestant had accused The Game of sexually assaulting her at a Chicago sports bar. According to her, this happened while taping the rapper’s VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game.”

Rainey sued him for $10 million in 2015, but The Game never showed up to court and ignored the trial. As a result, the court ordered him to pay $7.13 million in damages to Rainey.

The rapper however denied all of the allegations but still refused to take the trial seriously and has been fighting for an appeal over his decision not to pay Rainey a cent.

AllHipHop is now reporting that Rainey was recently granted “any and all rights, title, and interest” in any money, property or future payments due to Game’s independent label LA Prolific, which he launched with his last album Born 2 Rap in November.

Rainey was also awarded the ownership of Born 2 Rap and royalties from the album, along with any salary Game may have been paying himself through LA Prolific.

“All third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to ‘Priscilla Rainey,’ and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel” until the judgment is satisfied in full,” stated Judge Virginia A. Phillips.

Should the Game attempt to go against the ruling and collect the money, the judge ruled that he could be charged with contempt of court.