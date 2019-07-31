Rapper AKA Slams Cassper Nyovest For Praising Nigerian Music

South African rapper. AKA has traded words with his fellow countryman Casper Nyovest for wishing he was a Nigerian.

Recall that Casper Nyovest in a twitter post stated he wished he was from Nigeria because of the love they give their artist, which went viral across the continent.

AKA countered his claims, berating Casper Nyovest for making the statement, In AKA reply, he seemed furious and blasted Casper Nyovest for making such statement

READ THE POST BELOW:

READ ALSO: Burna Boy Reveals Why He Abandoned Social Media Platforms