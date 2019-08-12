Qualifying round of CAF champions league kicks off

Football Planet looks back at the decision by the Confederation of African Football to declare Esperance of Tunisia winner of the Champions League final. CAF’s judicial body finally reversed an earlier decision to have the final replayed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected this move.

CAF rejected Wydad Casablanca’s appeal to have the match replayed at a neutral venue thus confirming the Tunis-based club as winners. A reversal that ended an episode that further tarnished the image of an institution mired in controversy.

And it is against this backdrop that the preliminary round of qualifying rounds for the African Club Cup began. All the results, both in the Champions League and in the CAF Cup coming up on the show.

Also in the headlines is the appointment of French man Patrice Neveu as the new head coach of the Gabonese national team. He signed a four-year contract tasked with qualifying the country to Cameroon 2021 and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

These targets seem lofty in the eyes of many Gabonese football fans following the team’s failure to qualify for Egypt 2019 Afcon. Gabonese journalist Rodrigue Abdoul Békalé will give us his opinion of Neveu’s appointment.