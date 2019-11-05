Prophet predicts PSquare, DJ Spinal, DJ Blaze other Nigerian celebrities may be assassinated [VIDEO]

The leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Ghana, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi has predicted untimely death in the Nigerian music industry.

In a viral video, the prophet called out names such as Psquare, DJ Spinal, DJ Blaze and DJ Perez, asking them to pray against assassination.

He said that God told him that some popular Nigerians will be assassinated.

According to him, “And I asked God what is this? And God said there is an attack coming after the music industry in Nigeria.

“And I saw some popular people that were being assassinated in the music industry of the Nigerians.

“With all due respect as the voice of God and the mouth-piece of the lord, this message needs to be carried to them and they have to be fortified in their prayer.

“In the music industry of Nigeria, there’s a wind that is blowing demonically entering into the music industry.

“Some of them are the bread-winners of their families, some of them will one day become transformers of peoples’ lives and we have to pray and preserve their lives.

“I saw a list, to be honest with you, I saw a list, on the list I saw, I cannot mention all the names but I’m urging them to pray as a prophet of God with the eyes of an eagle that travels.

“I saw a clear vision. If there’s any person called DJ Perez, DJ Spinal, DJ Blaze and others I pray for their lives. I pray for their destinies. The PSquares and whatever. I don’t know their names but I’m standing as a voice.”