PRODA board chairman unveils music, says justice critical to peaceful coexistence





Mr Daniel Onjie, Board Chairman, Projects Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu, says justice is the only guarantee for a peaceful coexistence in every society.

Onjie stated this at the formal unveiling of a music single, titled; ”I Can’t Breathe” by Tosin Jay, featuring Geoffrey Orji and Monica Ogah, on Monday in Abuja.

Geoffrey Orji is the winner of the MTN 2014 Project Fame, while Monica Ogah won the competition in 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the song was written and composed by Onjie.

”We implore all the people in authority to continue to pursue the cause of social justice, peace and equity, bearing in mind that justice is the only guarantee we have for peaceful coexistence.

”It is a great honour for me to welcome you to the formal launching of the hit musical single, ‘I Can’t Breathe”.

”I consider it a great privilege to be the composer of the song,” he said.

The PRODA board chairman said he was inspired to write the song by the killing of the young African-American husband and father of three, George Floyd, by a Cop in Minneasota, in the U.S.

According to him, the incident, which occurred earlier in the year, had become a sore point in America’s history.

He noted that the development was so, as the blood of Floyd and many hapless American citizens cut short in the protests that broke out in the aftermath of his murder, still cried out for justice.

”After I conceived and wrote this song, I had to reach out to the team of artistes to sing the song.

”At this juncture, I must commend the lead artiste, Tosin Jay, who did a great job, sacrificed everything and put his creativity at its peak with this song.

”And Daybreak Records, my record label, is pleased to present this song as its debut single music production,” Onjie said.

He urged Nigeria and the entire world to look out for the young and upcoming artiste.

The PRODA boss further explained that having started the process of production of the song, he felt that ‘Daybreak Records’ would be a platform to promote all other artistes across the different musical genres.

He added that the primary objective of the music label was, however, to focus on communicating messages that would promote social change in the society.

”We want to use this medium to tell all Americans that black people have a stake in that country, providence has brought them together.

”We equally want to use this opportunity to talk to Nigerians as well, that ethno-religious and political crisis would not take us anywhere,” he said.

He noted that America was the role model of democracy across the world, adding that many African countries had toed the path of democracy.

He stressed that what happened to Floyd was a terrible precedent for other countries that looked up to America.

“It must be condemned before it begins to affect the psyche of African cops, who equally have a long history of extrajudicial killings in their trails,” he said.

NAN reports that several artists from Lagos and other parts of the country featured at the event, which had various dignitaries in attendance. (NAN)