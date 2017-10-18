President Zuma has a crush in Nigeria, and it isn’t female!

Somewhere in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, a fancy statue of President Jacob Zuma poses in elegance, despite widespread condemnation of the romantic gesture by the Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, who appears to be quite star-struck by the South African President.

Aside from the rumored extravagant cost of erecting the monument—which comes at a time of extreme economic hardship, and likewise, the reported unpaid salaries of Imo State workers, the logic behind Governor Rochas’ immortalization of the embattled South African leader, eludes the bulk of Nigerians.

To many people, President Zuma, doesn’t exactly possess the ‘Perfect Role Model’ skill set, following his back and forth romance with indictments and corruption allegations. Also, with the recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the safety of Nigerians haven’t been particularly guaranteed. So, why Jacob Zuma?

As part of the welcome package from the Imo State Governor, a road was named in honor of President Zuma, as well as the President being conferred with a Chieftaincy title. In the absence of any known logical reason why Jacob Zuma should enjoy such unusual exaltation, perhaps, it will be safe to assume that Governor Rochas Okorocha must have a deep crush on President Zuma!

Bio: Nimi Princewill is a Nigerian-born writer and social reformer.