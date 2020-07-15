Praiz launches own record label

<!– Praiz –>

Nigerian recording artiste, Praiz has launched his record label, CICADA MUSIC. The singer-songwriter who recently dropped his ‘To the Moon’ EP, disclosed the news on his timeline.

‘Hey Guys! I’m glad to present to you my record company CICADA MUSIC . A beginning of a brand new movement focused on quality entertainment.For any enquires concerning new please contact @cicadamusic_ … PLEASE FOLLOW @cicadamusic_ too! God bless you ❤️ #ToTheMoon #King’ he said.

