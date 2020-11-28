You are here
Political Stability In Dr Congo Interview 1 500x280
Africa 

Political stability in DR. Congo {Interview}

Village Reporter ,
Political Stability In Dr Congo Interview 2

Since President Félix Tshisekedi took power in 2019 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, political mechanisms have been put in place to bring political stability to the country.

Africanews Journalist Pascale Mahe Keingna speaks to François Muamba Tshishimbi, Special Advisor to President Félix Tshisekedi on the outcomes of a number of initiatives taken by the President thus far to ensure political stability in Central Africa’s most populous nation.

Political Stability In Dr Congo InterviewSourced from Africanews

