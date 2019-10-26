Photos: The Ghanaian Pavilion at Venice Art Biennale

Ghana’s cluster of arts galleries telling the story of Ghana’s Freedom has attracted thousands of visitors to the Venice art Biennale.

The Ghanaian national pavilion at the art Biennale was designed by architect David Adjaye.

The Ghana Freedom display marked the first time Ghana has presented at the prestigious art event.

There were works by six invited artists namely Felicia Abban, John Akomfrah, El Anatsui, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Ibrahim Mahama, and Selasi Awusi Sosu.

It has large installations by El Anatsui and Ibrahim Mahama; portraits by photographer Felicia Abban and painter John Akomfrah, and a video-sculpture by Selasi Awusi Sosu.

It was also curated by Nana Oforiatta Ayim. The Ghanaian pavilion’s exhibition title of “Ghana Freedom” was named after a song written by E.T. Mensah in 1957 to celebrate the national independence.

The Ghana Freedom art display explores the legacy and trajectories of Ghana’s independence through the work of the six artists spanning three generations.

According to David Adjaye “Being able to show the diversity and creativity of Ghana on an international scale is an incredible achievement, and one which showcases the talent that we have to offer.

The commitment and inspiration shown by the President in commissioning this pavilion is a testament to what our country has to offer the art community.”

