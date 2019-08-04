PHOTO: Author Chimamanda Adichie loves roasted corn

Nigerian award winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been treating her followers on social media to some exciting photos.

These photos show the other side of the renowned writer who has books such as Americannah, Half of a Yellow Sun amongst others to her credit.

In the latest photograph Adichie shared on Instagram, she can be seen standing by the road side to buy roasted corn.

She wrote “in my ancestral hometown, Abba, Anambra State, repository of so many happy memories.”

Adichie comes from Anambra state and appears to be visiting to catch up with happenings there.

Reactions

There were reactions from her fans to her love for roasted corn.

One follower vivicostapinto wrote “In Brazil we also eat corn roasted like this! It’s a very common street food in many states. In my home state we can find women like this roasting corn on the roads. You stop your car and order to go. There are a few similarities in Brazilian and Nigerian food I could learn from your books”

Another one silk_chi wrote “How you live an ordinary life, in an extra ordinary way is so beautiful to watch and learn from. A phenomenal woman.”

But there are some of her followers who think, not many around really knew who she was. A follower dodomiami wrote “Only if the kids and people know who’s standing there. Legend.”

One follower eche_md said “If only that lady knew a queen is about to eat her corn.”

Adichie is globally known for her push for feminism and gender equality.

Source: Africafeeds.com