PHOTO: African pastor invites ‘Jesus’ to his church?

Social media is awash with shocking reactions following the circulation of a picture of man said to be Jesus Christ in a church in an African country.

The man was invited by the African pastor to preach in his church, but very little is known about the pastor.

The pastor according to some Kenyans who say he is from the East African country said the ‘white Jesus’ was from heaven.

In the photographs that have been trending on social media, the man is seen dressed like the biblical depiction of Jesus.

He could also be seen preaching to the congregants.

Jesus Christ to Christians is the son of God who came to earth to save mankind. He is the foundation of the faith.

White Jesus in church
The said man considered Jesus because of his look. Photo: Twitter

There have been reactions to this on social media.

Source: Africafeeds.com

