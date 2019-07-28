PHOTO: African pastor invites ‘Jesus’ to his church?

Social media is awash with shocking reactions following the circulation of a picture of man said to be Jesus Christ in a church in an African country.

The man was invited by the African pastor to preach in his church, but very little is known about the pastor.

The pastor according to some Kenyans who say he is from the East African country said the ‘white Jesus’ was from heaven.

In the photographs that have been trending on social media, the man is seen dressed like the biblical depiction of Jesus.

He could also be seen preaching to the congregants.

Jesus Christ to Christians is the son of God who came to earth to save mankind. He is the foundation of the faith.

There have been reactions to this on social media.

I think we must beat him again when you see him because he not answering our prayers. Since the time I was in sundays school. pic.twitter.com/0MtVJL679Z — Wizzy baby (@phalanxwisi) July 28, 2019

Please did anybody collect his number,i wanna ask were he kept my money pic.twitter.com/lCGHXP0YXs — Toye🙃 (@ReyToye) July 28, 2019

Black people and their mentality they are brainwash. — Tilly (@Tillytiny1) July 28, 2019

Am sure he didn’t come From heaven

Might be From neighbouring country like Tunisia. — Dhaleen_Dera🇳🇬🎌 (@Imrcarl) July 28, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com