Patient ‘resurrects’ in mortuary after mistakenly declared dead

A shocking but true unfolding of events. A man resurrected at a local hospital in Kenya after he was mistakenly taken to the mortuary section by the health facility.

The 32-year old Peter Kiplangat Kigen was taken to Kapkatet Hospital in Kericho County on Tuesday morning after he fainted at home.

The patient’s uncle Denis Langat said that the nephew was suffering from stomach ailment which made him loose consciousness and was then rushed to the nearby hospital.

On reaching the hospital, the medics on duty exermined him but later pronounce him dead.

The facility later transferred him to the mortuary where he was received by an attendant.

The family told local media that the patient regained consciousness when the mortuary attendant made an incision on the right leg. The patient wailed in pain forcing the attendant and others to scamper for safety.

The family of the patient is now demanding for justice and has accused the hospital of negligence.

Sourced from Africanews