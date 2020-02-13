Pacific ace Serritslev takes Fiji reins

Flemming Serritslev recently named Fiji coach for Qatar 2022 campaign

Dane took Papua New Guinea to 2016 OFC Nations Cup final

Melanesian nation has a strong history at regional level

Danish coach Flemming Serritslev, who took Papua New Guinea to within touching distance of unlikely qualification for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, has been appointed coach of Fiji for their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ campaign.

PNG reached the most recent OFC Nations Cup final on home soil but were defeated by New Zealand on penalties after 120 scoreless minutes in Port Moresby.

“It’s really my aim to bring Fiji football to a higher level,” Serritslev said.

“Maybe you would think I’m crazy saying what I am saying now, but my aim is to make Fiji the best team in the region. In football, everything is possible.”

Now in his 70s, Serritslev boasts lengthy experience in various Denmark national team guises, including as Olympic team coach, plus an eight-year stint as senior team assistant coach during the 1990s.

The match schedule for Fiji’s OFC Qatar 2022 qualifiers is yet to be confirmed

Fiji boast a strong historical record in the region and were Oceania’s first participants in World Cup qualifying, aside from New Zealand and former OFC member Australia.