Outsiders who can cause a stir at the FIFA eClub World Cup

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan on 7-9 February

We look at some dark horses that can make a difference in Milan

With the current world No1 on PlayStation and last year’s seven-title-winning sensation in opposing teams, attention will be naturally drawn towards ‘QLASH_Crazy’ and ‘Tekkz’ at this week’s FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™.

While ‘Tekkz’ is flying the Fnatic flag with in-form team-mate ‘Tom’, ‘QLASH_Crazy’ and ‘DrNightWatch’ will be hoping to lead Team Qlash to global glory on home soil this weekend.

But as we saw last year with surprise package Dijon FCO defying the odds and reaching the final, the eClub World Cup script is never set in stone.

With that in mind, we bring you five teams from the 24 dreaming of victory who have the potential to cause a stir at this year’s eClub World Cup.

FC Basel 1893 eSports: ‘Nicolas99fc’ & ‘CodyDerFinisher’

FC Basel 1893 eSports are making their second appearance at the eClub World Cup after reaching the knockouts in 2018 and finishing top of their 2020 qualifying section. They boasted Germany’s ‘CodyDerFinisher’ two years ago, but he will be joined by a new, formidable team-mate this time around.

‘Nicolas99fc’ may no longer occupy the top of the PlayStation leaderboard which he held for so long, but no matter the occasion, the Argentinian can never be overlooked.

Nicknamed ‘The Iceman’ given his ability to keep his cool when the stakes are at their highest, ‘Nicolas99fc’ not only won the eClub World Cup with ‘Tekkz’ last year but also reached the final of the eNations Cup, demonstrating his canny ability to work as part of a team. Can he help inspire Basel to global glory?

Borussia-E-Sports: ‘Der_Gaucho10’ & ‘Jeffryy95’

Borussia-E-Sports, the competitive FIFA division of Germany’s Borussia Monchengladbach, have been flying high in a Virtual Bundesliga awash with talent – from ‘Megabit’ at Werder Bremen to ‘Deto’ at Bayer Leverkusen.

As well as impressing on the domestic front, Borussia’s pair of ‘Der_Gaucho10’ and ‘Jeffryy95’ showed their quality in eClub World Cup qualifying, reached the knockout stages of FUT Champions Cups and steadily climbed the global rankings.

They certainly carry momentum and consistency going into the tournament. Will that continue in Milan?

FaZe Clan: ‘Tass’ & ‘Mino7x’

FaZe Clan are returning for a second successive year at the eClub World Cup but with a slightly new set-up. While ‘Tass’ remains in the fold this year, he has a new team-mate in the form of ‘Mino7x’.

The Frenchman is enjoying a strong season so far, currently occupying 29th in the ranking, after some impressive performances on FIFA 20.

‘Tass’, meanwhile, brings a wealth of major tournament know-how having competed at three eWorld Cups as well as last year’s eClub World Cup. Can FaZe Clan make that blend of form and experience count in Milan?

Hashtag United: ‘HashtagHarry’ & ‘HashtagShawrey’

Hashtag United are making their second appearance at the eClub World Cup and will be hoping to build on their quarter-final finish from 2018.

To help them achieve that, they will be looking towards in-form man ‘HashtagHarry’ who has soared up the global rankings to fifth on the back of a very impressive FIFA 20 campaign so far. The Englishman has played at all three FUT Champions Cup tournaments this season – most notably where he reached the PlayStation semi-finals of Stage II.

Combined with the synergy he and team-mate ‘HashtagShawrey’ possess, Hashtag certainly cannot be overlooked at this year’s competition, especially having racked up a whopping 138 points in qualifying.

Redemption eSports: ‘Spiteri’ & ‘MrDone’

Redemption eSports booked their place at the eClub World Cup via the Middle East and Africa region. Can they convert that continental success into a global triumph? They will be looking to a pairing of ‘Spiteri’ and ‘MrDone’, both boasting vast experience on the scene.

‘MrDone’ may be the current lowest-ranked player at this year’s eClub World Cup but do not be fooled by his position on the Global Series leaderboard. One of two former FIFA eWorld Cup champions at the tournament, ‘MrDone’s’ 2015 triumph is proof that the Saudi Arabian knows what it takes to succeed on the global stage.

In ‘Spiteri’, Redemption eSports also have someone with eClub World Cup experience – the Maltese reached the knockout stage of last year’s tournament with Imperial, being knocked out by eventual winners KiNG eSports. His insight and experience at the tournament will also be a boost to Redemption eSports’ chances.