Osinbajo (Pastor RUGA) And N100bn Alpha Beta Scam Bayo Oluwasanmi

July 13, 2019, The Punch in an exhaustive investigative report, detailed how Vice President Yemi Osinbajo aka Pastor RUGA, was involved in an alleged N100bn scam.

In what could be termed Linkage Scam Group, N100bn was laundered among four different companies owned by the same people. Simmons Cooper Partners is linked to Ocean Trust Limited. Ocean Trust Limited is linked to Alpha Beta Consulting Limited. Alpha Beta Consulting Limited is linked to Alpha Beta LP. The four companies were accused of being a “conduit for diversion and laundering of funds”.

Simmons Cooper Partners is linked to Osinbajo. Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to General Muhammadu Buhari, said Simmons Cooper Partners was listed as a company in which Osinbajo has a stake in his assets declaration form in 2015. Dapo Apara, the erstwhile managing director of Alpha Beta, alleged that Alpha Beta owed the federal government N100bn in unpaid taxes spanning over 10 years.







Osinbajo as the then Attorney General of Lagos State and Wale Edun the then Commissioner for Finance, recommended to Bola Ahmed Tinubu the then Lagos State governor, that Alpha Beta Consulting be given the exclusive rights to collect taxes on behalf of Lagos State government with 10 per cent commission. Alpha Beta raked in N600m per month from the contract.

Pro-transparency groups and those close to Tinubu business empire confirmed that Tinubu owns Alpha Beta. In 2012, Dominic Adegbola, Lagos-based medical doctor, filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Lagos State government seeking detailed information on all Alpha Beta contracts with Lagos State since 1999. Ade Ipaye, the then Lagos State Attorney General now Osinbajo’s chief of staff, turned down the request saying the FOI was a federal law that did not apply to the states.

In November 2017, a state judge ruled that the FOI was applicable to Lagos State. The judge said “The law was duly enacted by the National Assembly and did not require domestication to take effect in states.” What happened to the N100bn Alpha Beta scam? Like all other high profile corruption cases, the EFCC deleted the case from its docket.

During the Buhari-Osinbajo presidency, corruption has flourished in previously unthinkable ways, and at such a remarkable rate, that it’s almost impossible to keep tabs on it. Osinbajo has dutifully stood by General Buhari, mustering a devotional gaze rarely seen by an intellectual to an illiterate and ignorant president. What a comical mismatch!

History is replete with people who have changed the world for good as well as those who caused massive destruction for their people. They left a wake of pain behind them. They left a legacy of destruction, legacy of pain, and legacy of ruins. Osinbajo as Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria by his utterances, action, or inaction writes his own history and legacy.