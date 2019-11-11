Oscars: uproar over Nigeria disqualification [This is culture]

Nigeria’s very first Oscar submission for Best International Feature Film has been disqualified by organizers of the 92nd Academy Awards, attracting widespread criticism from fans of the African film industry.

Last week, the Academy said Genevive Nnaji’s directorial debut, Lionheart, does not meet its predominantly non-English dialogue track prescription.

Meantime, global filmmakers and fans of African films have been fuming on social media, calling out the Academy for supposed discrimination against the world’s third largest movie producer, Nollywood.

Here is more with Claudia Nsono.

