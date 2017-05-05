Opinion: Two old men meet to discuss the future of Libya

On Friday, the Speaker of the east-based House of Representatives (HoR) Aqilah Saleh met with the Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli for the first time since the passing of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) in Skhirat, Morocco on December 17, 2015.

The meeting took place in Rome under the supervision of the Italian government.

The two men, who have definitely exceeded their fifties in age, have been each on a different stream regarding the current political and military hustle and bustle in Libya.

But not anymore, as Italy managed to bring them together to discuss solutions for the Libyan predicament.

On one hand, the HoR is the sponsor of the Khalifa Haftar-led Dignity Operation in the east, where destruction has descended on Benghazi, Derna and other cities as a result of that operation, which allegedly says it is fighting terrorism.

On the second, the HCS is a legislative body created by the LPA in Morocco under the supervision of the UNSMIL and is tasked with many jobs, none of which has been discerned yet by Libyans over the one and a half years that have passed so far.

Martin Kobler, who was there at the signing of the so-called Government of National Accord in Morocco, hailed on Twitter the meeting between the two men for a better future for the Libyan state.

However, according to many Libyan journalists and analysts, the meeting does nothing remarkable for the current limbo that Libya is going through as young men in Libya continue to be thrown at wars for the sake of power and others are in constant search for jobs, while a big remaining number of them are trying to cash out their money or salaries from the banks every day.

As a matter of fact, some observers say, Libya needs more than two old men meeting in luxurious hotels in Rome to decide the fate of burdened men and women in Libya.