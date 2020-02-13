Omashola, Tacha Link Up With Lord Sky To Recreate Their Chiwawa Song (Video)

Former BBNaija housemates, Omashola and Tacha linked up with musical artiste, Lord Sky to recreate their famous song, Chiwawa.

Omashola, who was recently put on blast by Jackye, shared a video from the eventful day on his Instagram page.

It appears they all had a nice time in the studio as they played around with the song.

Information Nigeria recalls the song emerged after the Big Brother Naija housemates, Omashola and Tacha engaged in a heated exchange of words when they were still in the house.

The duo decided to bring the song to life and prove that there is no bad blood between them.

Watch the video below:

