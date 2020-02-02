Olympic Games: Tokyo vows to protect people

Tokyo has promised to step up testing for coronavirus before the Olympic Games between July and August.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said this Sunday at the opening of the Ariake Arena, a $330 million venue that will host the Olympic volleyball and Paralympic basketball competitions.

She pledged to do everything possible to protect people from the deadly coronavirus as the Olympics approach.

“I will implement even more comprehensive measures against infectious diseases. This weekend I will meet with other senior officials to ensure the safety of the people of Tokyo, including discussions on how to prevent the spread of the virus and how to strengthen control systems“M Koike said.

Japan has warned its citizens against non-essential travel to China, where the outbreak began.

Tokyo has intensified the adoption of new rules, including restricting entry into the country as it tries to contain spread of the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on 24 July. The Paralympics will be on August 25.

AFP