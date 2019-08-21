Obasanjo, Davido, Omisore, Others Top 19,000 Tax Defaulters In Nigeria







The Federal Inland Revenue Service has published names of 19,901 individuals and organisations, who default on tax payment in Nigeria.

The list contains prominent individuals and organisations Obasanjo Farms Nig. Ltd (Feedmill); Iyiola Omisore & Par; Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd; Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba); Davido Music Worldwide Ltd; Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd; Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises; and God is Good Motors.

The agency said it had taken possession of the bank accounts of the tax defaulters, adding that the accounts would be under its possession until they regularise their tax status.

It said, “This is to notify all companies, which had their bank accounts placed under lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the directors, managers, secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the above section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, manager, director, secretary or any person concerned with the management of the company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence.”

Others on the list of defaulters include Tiger Foods Limited; Slot Enterprises; Payporte Technology Limited; Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited; Erisco Foods Limited, Hubmart Stores Limited and United Capital Plc.